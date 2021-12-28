Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

