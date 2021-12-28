Head to Head Analysis: Quotient Technology (QUOT) versus The Competition

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.64 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.26

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quotient Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.71%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 37.99%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

