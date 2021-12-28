Head-To-Head Comparison: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

77.2% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franklin Electric pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Rexnord pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Electric has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Regal Rexnord is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Electric and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Regal Rexnord 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franklin Electric currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.55%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Franklin Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Electric and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Electric 9.03% 15.85% 10.01% Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Electric and Regal Rexnord’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Electric $1.25 billion 3.47 $100.46 million $2.97 31.39 Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.94 $189.30 million $6.47 26.12

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Electric. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Electric has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Franklin Electric on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Fueling Systems segment produces and markets fuel pumping, fuel containment, and monitoring and control systems. It also offers pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. The Distribution Segment sells to and provides pre sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. The company was founded by Edward J. Schaefer and T. Wayne Kehoe in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.