Head to Head Comparison: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for On Track Innovations and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 0 7 2 0 2.22

NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% NeoPhotonics -14.93% -21.90% -12.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.86 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.88 NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 2.17 -$4.37 million ($0.82) -18.62

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than On Track Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats On Track Innovations on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

