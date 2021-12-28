Head to Head Review: alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) & Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

This table compares alstria office REIT and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International 21.27% 14.75% 3.38%

This is a summary of current recommendations for alstria office REIT and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score alstria office REIT 0 6 0 0 2.00 Crown Castle International 1 3 9 0 2.62

Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $198.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than alstria office REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares alstria office REIT and Crown Castle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio alstria office REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 15.15 $1.06 billion $3.03 67.57

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than alstria office REIT.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats alstria office REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About alstria office REIT

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of September 30, 2020, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.4 billion.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.