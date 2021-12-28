Head-To-Head Survey: Fluent (FLNT) and The Competition

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fluent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -12.94 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.26

Fluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fluent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

Fluent currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 38.85%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Fluent beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

