Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT opened at $5.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 45,600 shares of company stock valued at $342,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

