Hellenic Coin Price Hits $3.68 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00307328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

