Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

AMGN stock opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

