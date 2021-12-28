Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,864 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.