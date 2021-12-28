Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,700 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.