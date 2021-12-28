Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

LEAD opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

