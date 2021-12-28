Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

NYSE:GS opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.82. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.50 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

