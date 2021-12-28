Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $101.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $75.61 on Friday. Hess has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.