Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 181.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after buying an additional 1,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after buying an additional 862,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 921,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,596 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

