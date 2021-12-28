Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $26,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

