Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report sales of $28.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.76 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 21,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $355.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

