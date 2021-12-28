Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.