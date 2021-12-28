Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.87. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,873. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

