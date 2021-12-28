Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.86 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corvus Gold and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Hycroft Mining -54.92% -1,433.48% -30.26%

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

