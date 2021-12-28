ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $9.79

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $10.03. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 3,009 shares trading hands.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in ICL Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $6,335,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 745,907 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 688,833 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.