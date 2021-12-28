IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

IEX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.14. 7,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.73. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

