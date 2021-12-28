IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,067,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IDEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

