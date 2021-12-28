IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Declares $0.45 Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4514 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

