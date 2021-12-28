Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $14.28

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.77. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $400,332 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

