iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ILIAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ILIAF stock remained flat at $$202.00 during trading on Thursday. iliad has a 12-month low of $147.25 and a 12-month high of $215.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.99.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

