ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). ImmunoGen reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,370. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.