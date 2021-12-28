Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Incyte by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

