Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 640 ($8.60).

INF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.60) to GBX 635 ($8.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.75) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of INF stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 514.40 ($6.91). The company had a trading volume of 318,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.60 ($8.11).

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($65,734.64).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

