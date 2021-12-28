Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.34

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 3527185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.