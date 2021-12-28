Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.34

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 3527185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

