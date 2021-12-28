ING Groep NV Buys 816 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.