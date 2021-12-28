ING Groep NV Grows Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 132,347 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 97,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.