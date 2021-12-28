ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $73,099,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.