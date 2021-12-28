ING Groep NV Purchases 417 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

ING Groep NV raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 831.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 225,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 201,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

