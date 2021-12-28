ING Groep NV Purchases 89 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock opened at $213.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

