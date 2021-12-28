ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

