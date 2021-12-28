InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on INNV. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.
Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.71 on Monday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
