InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INNV. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $4.71 on Monday. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InnovAge by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

