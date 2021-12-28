Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 114,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,422. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

