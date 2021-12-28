Insider Buying: Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Senior Officer Acquires 11,450 Shares of Stock

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Senior Officer Chris Bakker bought 11,450 shares of Avanti Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$486,648.

CVE:AVN traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,758. Avanti Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.45.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

