Insider Buying: Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM) Director Purchases 212,800 Shares of Stock

Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM) Director Facundo Garreton purchased 212,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $13,619.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,214,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,733.95.

Facundo Garreton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueberries Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Facundo Garreton purchased 133,000 shares of Blueberries Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $7,984.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Blueberries Medical to $0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blueberries Cannabis Corp, through its subsidiaries, produces cannabis. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blueberries Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueberries Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.