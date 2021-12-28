Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

