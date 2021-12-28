Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. 302,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

