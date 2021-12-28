Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Insider Sells 103,029 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,801. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.