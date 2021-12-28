Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

