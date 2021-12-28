Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 18,682 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 166.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 57,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

