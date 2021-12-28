Insight 2811 Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,961.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,919.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,792.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.