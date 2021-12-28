Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

