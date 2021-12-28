Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

