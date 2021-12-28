Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 10,147 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

