Intrust Bank NA Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

NYSE:OVV opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

